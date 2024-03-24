Mendis, de Silva help Sri Lanka set 511 target for Bangladesh

Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis became the third pair in Test history to score a century in both innings, as Sri Lanka set up a 511-run target for Bangladesh in the first Test Sunday.

The visitors were all out for 418 in their second innings at Sylhet, with Mendis making 164 runs to go with his 102 in the first innings and De Silva, who also scored 102 runs in the first innings, adding 108.