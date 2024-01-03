Pakistan fight back from 96-5 to 313 to frustrate Australia

Gritty Pakistan clawed back from looming disaster to finish with 313 on the back of fighting half-centuries from Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman and Aamer Jamal on the first day of the third Test against Australia on Wednesday.

The tourists, staring down a meagre innings total at 96 for five after winning the toss, counter-attacked to frustrate the Australians at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Rizwan clubbed 88 off 103 balls, number nine Jamal a spirited 82 off 97 and Salman 53 off 67 to give the tourists some hope after a car-crash start to the innings.

David Warner, playing in his 112th and final Test, had to see off a tense final over before the close and survived a scare before finishing with six in Australia's reply of 6-0.