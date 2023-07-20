Test 'addict' Broad proud to join greats in 600-wicket club

Self-proclaimed Test "addict" Stuart Broad said he felt proud to be alongside some of cricket's greatest bowlers after becoming just the fifth man to take 600 Test wickets.

The veteran England seamer elevated himself to elite company by dismissing Australia's Travis Head on the opening day of the fourth Ashes Test at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

By having Head caught for 48, Broad joined Sri Lanka's Muttiah Muralitharan (800 Test wickets), Australia's Shane Warne (708), England's James Anderson (688) and India's Anil Kumble (619) in a select quintet.

Broad and Anderson, the other active bowler in this elite group, are the only quicks to have taken 600 Test wickets.