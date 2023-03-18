No need to win in Bangladesh if we enjoy ourselves: Ireland skipper

Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie took some pressure off his teammates Friday by saying that he was fine with losing in Bangladesh – so long as they enjoyed themselves.

Balbirnie leads Ireland Saturday through the first of three one-day internationals at Sylhet – valuable white-ball series ahead of this year’s ICC World Cup in India.

Bangladesh start as rank favourites having won seven of their past 10 One-Day Internationals against Ireland, including all four at home, but the captain said he was not benchmarking the tourists’ performance on victories.