PCB threatens to no-show World Cup in India if ACC shifts Asia Cup from Pakistan

The PCB didn’t take kindly to his remarks, as it claimed to be ‘disappointed’ by Shah’s comments, which was made without any consultation with PCB.

“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s (Tuesday) comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications,” the PCB said in a press release issued on Wednesday.

“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally,” the statement further read.