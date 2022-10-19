PCB threatens to no-show World Cup in India if ACC shifts Asia Cup from Pakistan

The PCB didn’t take kindly to his remarks, as it claimed to be ‘disappointed’ by Shah’s comments, which was made without any consultation with PCB.
“The PCB has noted with surprise and disappointment yesterday’s (Tuesday) comments made by the ACC President Mr Jay Shah with regards to shifting of next year’s Asia Cup to a neutral venue. The comments were made without any discussion or consultation with the Board of the Asian Cricket Council or the Pakistan Cricket Board (event host) and without any thoughts towards their long-term consequences and implications,” the PCB said in a press release issued on Wednesday.
“After having presided over the ACC meeting during which Pakistan was awarded the ACC Asia Cup with an overwhelming support and response from the ACC Board members, Mr Shah’s statement of shifting of the ACC Asia Cup has clearly been made unilaterally,” the statement further read.
PCB also hinted that if India refuses to tour Pakistan for the Asia Cup, Pakistan might return the favour in the next year’s ODI World Cup in India by no-showing the mega event.
“The overall impact of such statements have the potential to split the Asian and international cricketing communities, and can impact Pakistan’s visit to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and future ICC Events in India in the 2024-2031 cycle,” the press release read.
The PCB also urged the ACC to hold an emergency meeting ‘as soon as practically possible’ to address the issue.
“The PCB has to date not received any official communication from the ACC on the statement of the ACC president. As such, the PCB has written to the Asian Cricket Council to convene an emergency meeting of its Board as soon as practically possible on this important and sensitive matter.”
The back and forth comments from the two boards come mere days before both teams clash in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup in Australia on 24 October.