You can’t win match with such batting performance: Mominul

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque believed that an extremely poor batting let them down in the second and final Test in which they conceded a huge 332-run defeat, reports BSS.

Bangladesh also lost the first Test by 220 runs and eventually were whitewashed in the two-match Test series, following their historical win in three-match ODI series by 2-1.

"We batted extremely poorly throughout the series. You can't expect to win a match with this sort of batting. We indeed couldn't play to our full potential," Mominul said after the match on Monday at Port Elizabeth.