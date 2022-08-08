Kohli returns, Bumrah misses out

India has also named Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel and Deepak Chahar as standby players.
The much-anticipated Asia Cup will take place from 27 August this year. The 15th edition of the tournament will be played in the UAE.
Six teams will take place in the tournament, Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and the team that qualifies from the qualifier tournament.
The six teams have been divided into two groups with India, Pakistan and a qualifying team in Group A; and Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan forming Group B.
Each team plays the other once in the group stage with the top two teams from each group advancing to the Super 4 round. The top 2 teams from Super 4 will qualify for the final.
Defending champions India are also the most successful team, having won the trophy seven times. While the last edition of the tournament was held in an ODI format, this edition will be played in the T20 format.
India squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wk), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan