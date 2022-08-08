Kohli returns, Bumrah misses out

The All-India Senior Selection Committee on Monday announced the 14-members squad for the upcoming Asia Cup.

Former captain Virat Kohli returned to the Twenty20 International team while pacer Jasprit Bumrah had to be left out due to injury.

Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik also got picked in the squad while pacer Harshal Patel missed out due to injury. Both Bumrah and Patel are currently undergoing rehab at the NCA in Bengaluru.