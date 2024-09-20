Bumrah takes three wickets to have Bangladesh in trouble at 112-8

Indian quick Jasprit Bumrah led an inspired bowling attack to leave Bangladesh tottering on 112-8 at tea, chasing the hosts' 376 on day two of the first Test on Friday.

Tea was called when Bumrah took his third wicket in Chennai, after Ravichandran Ashwin's 113 in a marathon 199-run seventh-wicket stand with Ravindra Jadeja steered India to a challenging total.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, on 12, was batting after Hasan Mahmud fell to Bumrah. Bangladesh trail by 264 runs.