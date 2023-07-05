Ajit Agarkar named India's chief cricket selector

Former pace bowler Ajit Agarkar has been appointed chief selector of Indian men's cricket after being "unanimously" elected to head a five-member committee.

Agarkar's appointment comes after his predecessor Chetan Sharma resigned following a sting operation by a TV channel, which caught him gossipping about national stars.

A three-member committee appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday recommended Agarkar for the role of chairperson of the Men's Selection Committee "based on seniority", from the total number of Test matches.