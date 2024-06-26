Argentina storms into quarters with late strike from Lautaro

Substitute Lautaro Martinez grabbed an 88th-minute winner as Argentina finally overcame Chile 1-0 to book their place in the quarter-finals of the Copa America on Tuesday.

Lionel Messi hit the post for Argentina in the first half but the World Cup winners had their goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to thank for keeping them on level terms before Lautaro's late strike settled a pulsating clash in front of 82,000 fans at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

There were enough openings for the 15-times Copa America champions to get the breakthrough much earlier but a combination of poor finishing and an inspired performance from Chile's 41-year-old goalkeeper Claudio Bravo left the scored deadlocked.

The home of the NFL's New York Jets and New York Giants -- and venue for the 2026 World Cup final -- was transformed into a home venue for Argentina and the expectant crowd saw Messi and company dictate proceedings in the early stages.