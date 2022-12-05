Maracana, the haunted house

The survivors of Hiroshima and Nagasaki atomic bombings are called Hibakusha in Japanese language. The survivors of the Hitler’s gas chamber, however, did not have any different name. But their life stories were same. As a matter of fact the whole humanity was the survivor of heinous Second World War. Like Hibakusha, it had a sigh of relief of survival and on the other hand had the anxiety of an uncertain future.

After Russia, China experienced communist rule. India gained its freedom. The Soviet-US cold war intensified. The African colonies, like their Asian peers, continued their struggle for independence. These all were effects of World War.

Exactly the halfway stage of the century arrived with new hope, anxiety, dream and fear and an important event was staged in Brazil. The World Cup after twelve years, a tournament that created profound trauma to Brazilians. And it was also the World Cup of a rumour that India denied it as they were not allowed to play barefoot.

Brazil and Germany both wanted to host the 1942 World Cup. But Germany, which was divided in two by then, were not allowed to play let alone award the right of hosting.