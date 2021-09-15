Bayern thrash Barcelona again as Lewandowski hits double

When Lewandowski made it two before the hour, the possibility of another humiliation in the mould of last year's 8-2 defeat by the same opponents in Lisbon felt very real.

Instead, Bayern delivered perhaps an even louder message about the gulf in class by easing off in the latter stages, as Barca's fans expressed their anger, dismay and finally a sense of resignation.

"It is what it is," said Gerard Pique. "We are what we are, that's the reality."

"We could have been better," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.