Nantes stun wasteful PSG with 3-1 home win

Paris Saint-Germain were brought back down to earth after their Champions League win over Real Madrid as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday.

Nantes, looking to qualify for Europe for the first time since playing in the 2004 Intertoto Cup, raced into a stunning 3-0 lead at the break -- the first time PSG had conceded three goals before half-time in over two years.

Neymar gave PSG hope with his first goal since last November, but then saw a poor 59th-minute spot-kick saved.

Mauricio Pochettino's men failed to put any further pressure on their opponents as they slipped to only a second league loss of the season.