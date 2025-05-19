More misery for Messi and Miami with Florida derby defeat

Lionel Messi's growing frustration and Inter Miami's miserable run of form continued with a 3-0 loss at home to Orlando City in Major League Soccer on Sunday.

The Florida derby defeat leaves Miami with just one win from their last seven games in all competitions and they slip to sixth in the Eastern Conference with Orlando leapfrogging them.

Messi had just two shots on target in the entire game and even scuffed a free-kick from his favourite spot as his own form slumped with that of his team.

"Now we'll truly see if we're a team in difficult times, because when everything's going well it's very easy," Messi told Apple TV following the defeat.

"When difficult times come, that's when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull ourselves together," he added.