How Argentina have fared in their opening World Cup matches
Argentina will take to the field for the first time at this World Cup tomorrow, Sunday. They face Algeria at 7:00 am Bangladesh time.
Before this edition, Argentina had already participated in 18 World Cups. How have they performed in their opening matches over the years? Let’s take a look:
Uruguay 1930: Argentina 1-0 France
Argentina played their first-ever World Cup match on 15 July 1930. The Albiceleste secured victory over France thanks to an 81st-minute winner from Luis Monti.
Interestingly, Monti would go on to win the next World Cup with Italy.
Argentina finished runners-up in their first World Cup, losing 4-2 to hosts Uruguay in the final.
Italy 1934: Argentina 2-3 Sweden
Argentina suffered defeat in their opening match at their second World Cup. It also turned out to be their last match of the tournament, as the competition was played in a straight knockout format.
Sweden 1958: Argentina 1-3 West Germany
After refusing to participate in three consecutive World Cups, Argentina returned to the global stage in 1958. Their comeback, however, was far from ideal.
Argentina initially took the lead through Oreste Corbatta, but West Germany secured victory with two goals from Helmut Rahn and one from Uwe Seeler.
Argentina were later thrashed 6-1 by Czechoslovakia and exited in the group stage, their only win coming against Northern Ireland.
Chile 1962: Argentina 1-0 Bulgaria
Héctor Facundo's lone goal in Rancagua gave Argentina a winning start. However, a 3-1 defeat to England and a goalless draw against Hungary in their remaining group matches prevented them from advancing.
England 1966: Argentina 2-1 Spain
Luis Artime scored twice as Argentina opened their campaign with victory over Spain.
They finished as group runners-up after drawing with West Germany and beating Switzerland, but were knocked out by hosts England in the quarter-finals.
West Germany 1974: Argentina 2-3 Poland
Argentina failed to qualify for the 1970 World Cup in Mexico — the only time that has happened in their history.
Their return in 1974 also began with defeat. Although they progressed to the second round after good results against Italy and Haiti, losses to the Netherlands, Brazil and East Germany ended their campaign.
Argentina 1978: Argentina 2-1 Hungary
Argentina began their home World Cup with a hard-fought victory. Daniel Bertoni's late goal secured the win over Hungary.
They went on to beat the Netherlands 3-1 in the final to lift their first World Cup trophy.
Spain 1982: Argentina 0-1 Belgium
The defending champions suffered an early setback, losing their opening match to Belgium through Erwin Vandenbergh's goal at Camp Nou.
Although they beat Hungary and El Salvador to reach the next round, defeats to Italy and Brazil eliminated them.
Mexico 1986: Argentina 3-1 South Korea
The tournament in which Diego Maradona lifted the World Cup also began with victory.
Jorge Valdano scored twice and Oscar Ruggeri added another as Argentina defeated South Korea at Mexico City's Olympic Stadium.
Argentina later beat West Germany 3-2 in the final at the Azteca Stadium to become world champions.
Italy 1990: Argentina 0-1 Cameroon
Just as in 1982, Argentina stumbled in their opening match while attempting to defend their title.
François Omam-Biyik's goal handed Cameroon a famous win. Argentina still reached the final but lost 1-0 to West Germany after Andreas Brehme converted a penalty.
United States 1994: Argentina 4-0 Greece
This was the match remembered for Maradona's iconic wild celebration in front of the camera. Gabriel Batistuta scored a hat-trick as Argentina swept aside Greece.
However, the tournament soon turned dark as Maradona tested positive in a doping test. Argentina were then eliminated by Romania, losing 3-2 in the Round of 16.
France 1998: Argentina 1-0 Japan
Argentina had to work hard to beat World Cup debutants Japan, with Gabriel Batistuta scoring the winner.
Their hopes of a third title ended in the quarter-finals with a 2-1 defeat to the Netherlands.
South Korea-Japan 2002: Argentina 1-0 Nigeria
Batistuta's lone goal again gave Argentina a winning start.
That victory over Nigeria proved to be their only consolation in a disappointing tournament, as Marcelo Bielsa's highly rated side lost to England, drew with Sweden and exited in the group stage.
Germany 2006: Argentina 2-1 Ivory Coast
Argentina opened against fellow World Cup newcomers Ivory Coast.
Goals from Hernán Crespo and Javier Saviola put them 2-0 ahead before Didier Drogba pulled one back.
They were later knocked out by hosts Germany on penalties in the quarter-finals.
South Africa 2010: Argentina 1-0 Nigeria
For the third consecutive World Cup, Argentina opened against African opposition.
Despite an outstanding display from Nigerian goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama, Gabriel Heinze's powerful header proved decisive.
Argentina, managed by Maradona, again exited in the quarter-finals after a heavy 4-0 defeat to Germany.
Brazil 2014: Argentina 2-1 Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia were making their World Cup debut.
An own goal and a stunning strike from Lionel Messi gave Argentina the advantage, although Vedad Ibišević made things interesting late on.
Under Alejandro Sabella, Argentina reached the final but lost the title to Germany after Mario Götze's extra-time winner.
Russia 2018: Argentina 1-1 Iceland
Sergio Agüero scored, but Alfred Finnbogason equalised and Lionel Messi missed a penalty as the match ended in a draw.
It marked the beginning of the decline of Jorge Sampaoli's side. Argentina eventually lost 4-3 to France in the Round of 16.
Qatar 2022: Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia
The shock of Argentina's most recent World Cup opener remains fresh in memory.
Although Lionel Messi gave Argentina the lead from the penalty spot, goals from Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari handed Saudi Arabia a famous victory, ending Argentina's 36-match unbeaten run.
What happened next is well known — Argentina defeated France in the final to become world champions.
Overall, Argentina have won 11 of their 18 World Cup opening matches, lost six and drawn one. They have scored 27 goals and conceded 19. The only opening matches in which they failed to score were at the 1982 and 1990 World Cups.