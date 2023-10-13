Messi’s Argentina beat Paraguay as Brazil held by Venezuela

A stunning 85th-minute equalizer from Eduard Bello earned Venezuela a rare draw at Brazil while world champions Argentina made it three wins out of three in South American World Cup qualifying with a hard-earned 1-0 win over a determined Paraguay on Thursday.

Darwin Nunez struck a stoppage time penalty as Uruguay fought back for a 2-2 draw with Colombia in Barranquilla while Ecuador got their first points with a last gasp 2-1 win at Bolivia and Chile beat Peru 2-0.

A third-minute goal from Nicolas Otamendi was just enough for Lionel Scaloni's Argentina, with Lionel Messi coming off in the bench in the second half and hitting the woodwork twice.

Brazil have never lost to Venezuela in a competitive fixture and have only once before, in 2009, failed to beat the Vinotinto in World Cup qualifying, but they were left frustrated after Bello's brilliant late leveller.