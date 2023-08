Inter Miami coach Gerardo “Tata” Martino played down injury concerns over Lionel Messi on Monday as the resurgent Major League Soccer (MLS) club prepared for a Leagues Cup semi-final clash with Philadelphia.

Argentina superstar Messi appeared to tweak his right ankle during a practice session in Fort Lauderdale early on Monday, according to multiple US reports.

Martino however later said there was no cause for concern over Messi’s fitness.