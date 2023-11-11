Messi celebrates Ballon d'Or with MLS fans but Miami fall in friendly

Inter Miami saluted Argentine star Lionel Messi's eighth Ballon d'Or on Friday, but their friendly match to mark the achievement ended in a 2-1 loss to MLS rivals New York City FC.

The defeat, in a match between two teams long out of the MLS championship running, was just a footnote on a celebratory night that began with Messi offering his thanks to fans for the welcome he'd received in Florida.

Fans, many of them shouting "Messi! Messi!" in unison, nearly filled the DRV PNK stadium -- despite the fact that the club's MLS season ended last month.

"Thank you for being here, for this beautiful tribute," Messi said after raising the trophy he'd collected in Paris last month. "I have been here for a short time, but it seems like a lot of time.