Children’s online safety requires attention

Most parents have no idea who their children interact with online and what sort of information they share. This lack of attention on the part of parents leads to children being subject to online bullying, sexual harassment and crime. These risks have escalated during the coronavirus pandemic. The safe use of internet needs to be included as a topic in textbooks.

These observations were made at a virtual dialogue on ‘Guidelines to ensure online safety for children,’ organised on Sunday by UNICEF with support from Grameenphone. Prothom Alo was the media partner of the event.

Speaking as honourable guest at the dialogue, chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Nasima Begum, said that the online medium was being used to sexually abuse children. The government must come forward and take a decision regarding Facebook, YouTube and so on. Parents, too, need to pay attention to their children’s internet use and teach their children moral values.