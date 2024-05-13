SSC 2024: Good performance in two 'difficult' subjects lifts result

Various public examinations including Secondary School Certificate (SSC) were held in the curtailed syllabus for the last three years after the coronavirus epidemic. The exams were also conducted after the scheduled time. Sometimes these exams are taken with curtailed marks, sometimes with subjects. But this time SSC exam was conducted in all subjects, full syllabus and full marks.

The pass rate has increased this year compared to the last year in nine general education boards. Girls did better than boys. Number of GPA-5, the highest grade, has also increased in the general education boards. However, the number of GPA-5 attaining students dropped a tad bit if calculation is made in all eleven boards including technical and madrasa education boards.

Education ministry and board officials’ assessment is that the results were better this year as students in almost all boards performed better in English and Mathematics, considered as ‘tough’ subjects.

Tapon Kumar Sarker, the chairman of inter-education board coordination committee and Dhaka education board, told Prothom Alo that mathematics and English always impact the results of SSC and HSC examinations. Students have performed well in these two subjects this year which resulted in overall better outcomes.

The result of last year’s SSC (2023) was worse than the previous year. The exam was conducted on the revised syllabus last year, though the students had to give the exam in all subjects and with full marks. But this time the students have done better than before even with the full syllabus exam.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the programme of publishing the results of the SSC examination yesterday at 10:00am in the Ganabhaban.