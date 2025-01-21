Fewer books sent to schools, education limping on

The boy was pacing the corridor of Ideal School and College in the capital’s Motijheel area. He’s a student of class-VII at this institution. On the 19th day of the academic calendar, he finally received the textbooks provided from the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) on Sunday.

However, he received only three (Shoptoborna, Anondopath, and English) out of 13 books prescribed for his class. He said that he has the PDF versions of the books downloaded at home.

Another student of class-IX from the English version of the school said he has not received even a single textbook yet. His teachers give lectures in the class taking help of printed copies of the downloaded PDF book. And, he studies from the website at home.

A teacher of the school with administrative responsibilities said that they have received and distributed all the primary level textbooks of the Bangla version. At the secondary level, they have provided the students of class-VI with three textbooks, students of class-VIII and IX with two books while the students of tenth graders each received just four textbooks.