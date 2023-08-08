Edu institutes to remain closed in Chattogram, 3 more districts for 2 days

All educational institutions will remain closed in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachari and Bandarban for the next two days.

The director general of Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE), professor Nehal Ahmed told Prothom Alo all educational institutions have been declared closed in Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Khagrachari and Bandarban for Wednesday and Thursday because of natural calamities.