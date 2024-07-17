UGC sends letters asking to close all universities indefinitely
The University Grants Commission has decided to close the academic activities of all universities across the country until further notice amid the widespread violence centering quota reform movement that left at least six people dead and scores injured.
The regulatory body directed all students to evacuate the university dormitories as well.
The decision came at a meeting of the UGC held on Tuesday night, followed by sending letters to the vice chancellors of all public and private universities.
The letter said academic activities of all the public and private universities, as well as affiliated medical, textile, engineering colleges and other colleges will remain closed till further notices as per the government decisions, considering the safety of the students.
Students were also asked to leave the residential halls to for the sake of safety.
Earlier, the education ministry closed all higher secondary educational institutions at the secondary and higher secondary levels, including schools, madrasahs, and vocational institutes, as well as polytechnique institutions across the country until further notice.
Following the closure of high schools and colleges across the country, the authorities also shut all the colleges under National University till further order.
Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent exams under all education boards scheduled for Thursday have been postponed. The rescheduled date for the exam will be declared later.
The Inter education board coordination committee, which postponed the exams, said in a notification on Tuesday that all the other exams will be held as per the prior schedule.