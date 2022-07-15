SSC exam may begin mid-August, 11,268 candidates need books

Textbooks of 11,268 candidates of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Dakhil exams in Sylhet and Sunamganj districts were damaged due to floods. Those students are to get new books. The postponed SSC and equivalent exams will start after at least two weeks of distributing books to these students.

A chairman of an education board, who did not wish to be named, told Prothom Alo Thursday that the SSC and equivalent examinations are likely to start in mid-August. Education minister Dipu Moni called a press conference for 17 July regarding this exam. The accurate schedule will be announced at the press conference. The concerned authorities have been asked to hand over books to the affected SSC and equivalent candidates within the next one week. The National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB) has been performing the task of providing the books.