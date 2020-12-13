Students continue protest at DU decision to hold exams without opening dormitories

Students of Dhaka University (DU) continued to protest the authorities’ decision to hold exams without opening the dormitories amid the novel coronavirus situation in the country, reports news agency BSS.
Hailing the decision the students immediately demanded of the authorities to open dormitories before the exams.
Threatening to take to the street, the student organisations, including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, in separate statements demanded opening of dormitories.
In the statement, the organisations welcomed university’s decision of holding honours final year and master’s exams aiming to reduce session jam. But they protested the decision of holding of exams without opening dormitories as most of the students from far flung areas of the country do not have alternate accommodation facilities in the capital city.
Terming the decision as anti-students’ interest, BCL DU unit general secretary Saddam Hussein said the university will have to organise the examinations on time, following health safety guidelines and other rules, set by the government.
“Holding of exams is important to stop session jam and letting the students to participate in the competitive job exams including Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS). But the decision of taking examinations without opening halls is one-sided and inconsistent with reality,” he added.
Saddam said authorities should think specially for the female students. It would not be possible to rent houses within 16 days and they will be thrown to the economic hardship.
Scores of Dhaka University students on Friday formed a human chain at the base of Anti-Terrorist Raju Memorial Sculpture on the campus demanding opening the residential halls of the university before starting the examinations.
“However, the university is not thinking to reopen the dormitories as the decision was taken considering the health safety of the students as well as overall betterment of teachers and employees” DU vice chancellor Akhtaruzzaman told BSS.
Earlier, on Thursday, the authorities of the university at an academic council decided to hold honours final year and master’s examinations from 26 December to avoid session jam.