Students continue protest at DU decision to hold exams without opening dormitories

Students of Dhaka University (DU) continued to protest the authorities’ decision to hold exams without opening the dormitories amid the novel coronavirus situation in the country, reports news agency BSS.

Hailing the decision the students immediately demanded of the authorities to open dormitories before the exams.

Threatening to take to the street, the student organisations, including Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) and Bangladesh Chhatra Federation, in separate statements demanded opening of dormitories.

In the statement, the organisations welcomed university’s decision of holding honours final year and master’s exams aiming to reduce session jam. But they protested the decision of holding of exams without opening dormitories as most of the students from far flung areas of the country do not have alternate accommodation facilities in the capital city.