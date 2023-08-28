BCS viva voce: Questions not to be asked

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (PSC) has started to bring about changes in the viva voce for the recruitment of Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) cadre officers.

PSC has also said they are trying to move away from asking routine questions in the BCS viva voce.

But, this constitutional body believes it’s impossible to change everything immediately as reforms take time.

PSC has started the process of change and it will take some time to see the results.

PSC sources said questions regarding the names of different countries, currencies or capitals are not asked in BCS viva voce.

This has been done as part of bringing about a few reforms in the viva voce.