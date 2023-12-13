46th BCS: PSC’s message to candidates

Candidates have been warned by the PSC official that false or incorrect information will not be tolerated. The PSC will not entertain any appeals for corrections in already submitted applications.

Candidates are urged to meticulously fill out the forms, as providing false information could lead to the cancellation of applications, recruitment, or even termination of employment, as stipulated in the Public Service Commission Act.

Recent actions by the PSC, such as the cancellation of the recruitment of four individuals from the 41st BCS in the administration, foreign affairs, and education cadre, serve as a clear message that immediate actions will be taken if evidence of the use of false information is found.