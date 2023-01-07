44,790 posts fall vacant in primary level

Number of vacancies at different ministries
The total number of vacant posts is around 26,174 in different directorates and agencies under the finance ministry, 15,113 in the railways ministry, 9,796 in the agriculture ministry, 6,274 in the defence ministry, 574 in the cultural affairs ministry, 585 in the disaster management and relief ministry, 8,589 in the education ministry, 561 in the election commission, 2,274 in the expatriates' welfare and overseas employment ministry, 7,404 in the fisheries and livestock ministry, 6,098 in the food ministry and 20,389 in the home ministry.
Besides, the number of vacancies is around 2,002 in the housing and public works ministry, 2,045 in the information and broadcast ministry, 837 in the textiles and jute, 1,057 in the labour and employment ministry, 4,017 in the land ministry, 1,691 in the law ministry, 4,988 in the local local government and co-operatives division, 9,132 in the posts, telecommunications and information technology and 1,155 in the public administration ministry.
There are also 4,531 vacant posts in the road transport and bridges ministry, 1,776 in the planning ministry, 403 in the power, energy and mineral resources, 2,140 in the prime minister’s office, 1,944 in the social welfare ministry, 624 in the women and children affairs ministry, 1,214 in the youth and sports ministry and 250 in the commerce ministry.
Job-aspirant Atiqur Rahman finished his studies at Chittagong University. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, “The government agencies do not issue any circular despite having vacant posts for years. After finishing university level studies, people like me wait eagerly for these circulars. Therefore, necessary steps should be taken as soon as possible to fill up the vacant posts in different government agencies for the sake of the unemployed youth.”