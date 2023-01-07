44,790 posts fall vacant in primary level

The total number of posts in government jobs at the moment is 1,913,052 and of these, some 1,554,927 posts are occupied while 358,125 remain vacant.

The number of vacancies in the primary and mass education ministry is 44,790.

This information has been obtained from the Statistics of Civil Officers and Staff, 2021. The public administration ministry publishes this statistic every year.

Sources at the directorate of primary education say that works are underway to fill up these posts. On condition of anonymity, an official of the directorate of primary education told Prothom Alo that a circular for recruiting assistant teachers in the government primary schools will be published very soon.

According to the Statistics of Civil Officers and Staff-2021, the number of vacant posts is the highest in the health ministry with 74,574 vacancies followed by the primary and mass education ministry with 44,790 vacancies.