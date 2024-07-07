Anti-quota movement: Protestors leave Shahbagh after 4 hrs, announce fresh progs

The demonstrators against the quota system in government jobs ended their Sunday’s programme by lifting the blockade of the vital Shahbagh intersection in the capital after over four hours.

The students and job seekers also have announced fresh blockade programmes in various areas of the capital from 3:30 pm Monday to press home their four-point demands, including the reinstatement of the circular issued by the government in 2018 by cancelling the quota system in government jobs.