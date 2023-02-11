Morning News Highlights

"Home minister, don't think journalists will spare you"
Journalists faced the most killing, torture and deprivation during the current government’s tenure, alleged leaders of journalist community at a rally on Friday.
BUET's preliminary admission test likely on 20 May
The preliminary test of first year admission to Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) in the 2022-23 academic session is likely to be held on 20 May. A total of 18,000 students will attend the preliminary test and 6,000 out of them will be eligible for taking part in the final stage of the admission, which could take place on 10 June.
Dhaka air ‘hazardous’, most polluted in the world this morning
Dhaka once again topped the list of cities around the world with the worst air quality this morning (Saturday), reports UNB. With an air quality index (AQI) score of 370 at 8:55am today, Dhaka ranked first among cities with the most polluted air.
India commerce secy may visit Dhaka next month
The India commerce secretary is expected to visit Bangladesh at the end of the next month (March) to attend the Bangladesh-India commerce secretary level meeting to be held in Dhaka. "Bangladesh has already sent an invitation to Indian authority and is expecting India's consent in this regard soon. Hopefully, the visit would commence at the end of March this year," a source familiar with the development told BSS on Friday.
Bangladeshi rescue team starts operation in Turkey
A joint rescue team of Bangladesh has hit the ground running as part of the rescue effort in Turkey following Monday's earthquake, one of the deadliest tremors witnessed anywhere in the world over decades