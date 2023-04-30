Bangladesh takes IMF loan as a ‘breathing space’: PM Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday said Bangladesh has taken a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) as a “breathing space” while the global lender assured of continuing to provide such support in future.

“We have taken the loan from the IMF as breathing space,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told a news briefing quoting the prime minister as saying.

The prime minister made the remarks when an IMF delegation led by its Managing Director (MD) Kristalina Georgieva paid a courtesy call on her at the meeting room of The Ritz-Carlton hotel in Washington DC in the afternoon (local time).