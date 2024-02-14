Illegal residents still occupy JU halls

The Jahangirnagar University (JU) authorities have failed to oust the illegally living students and students admitted under the ‘children quota’ from the residential halls even after five days of issuing an order regarding this. The leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) are still living in the political blocks of the residential halls even after finishing their study at the university.

However, the hall provosts say they have ousted some of the non-students. Some of them begged for a day or two more.

A woman was allegedly raped on the Jahangirnagar University (JU) campus in front of her husband on 3 February. The Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested four BCL leaders in connection with this incident.

Following that, the university administration ordered the illegal residents and students admitted under the children quota to leave the residential halls within five working days. Although that deadline ended on Sunday, only a handful of illegally living BCL activists have left the hall so far.