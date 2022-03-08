28 crew of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ to return home Wednesday: Shipping corporation

The 28 crew members of Bangladeshi ship “Banglar Samriddhi”, who were stranded in war-ravaged Ukraine, will leave for Bangladesh from Romania’s capital Bucharest by a special flight on Tuesday evening, reports UNB.

“Hopefully, the crew members will reach Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka on Wednesday morning,” said Captain M Mujibur Rahman, deputy general manager (planning) of Bangladesh Shipping Corporation (BSC).