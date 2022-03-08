28 crew of ‘Banglar Samriddhi’ to return home Wednesday: Shipping corporation

“The body of the ship’s third engineer Hadisur Rahman, who was killed during a rocket attack on the ship, has been preserved in a bunker near Ukraine and it will be brought back home at a convenient time,” said the shipping corporation deputy general manager.
Regarding bringing the body of Hadisur back, general secretary of Bangladesh Merchant Marine Officers’ Association (BMMOA) Md Shakwat Hossain said, “As situation in Ukraine is worsening the procedure to bring back Hadisur’s body is being delayed. The procedure to bring back his body home will begin within five to seven days depending on the situation there.”
On 6 March, the crew members safely reached Romania from Ukraine and have been staying in a hotel in Bucharest.
The BSC ship got stranded in Ukraine as Russian invasion started soon after it anchored at Olvia port on 23 February.