Reform commission recommends separating education, health from cadre

The Public Administration Reforms Commission has recommended separating the BCS education and health services from the cadre system, similar to the structure of the Judicial Service.

Additionally, instead of the current system governing the administration cadre, a new service is being proposed where their roles would be limited to field administration.

Under the proposed reforms, officers from both the administration cadre and other cadre and non-cadre services would have the opportunity to become deputy secretaries through a competitive examination.

The selection ratio for this promotion would be 50 per cent from the admin cadre and 50 per cent from other cadres and non-cadres.

Currently, 75 per cent of deputy secretary positions are filled through promotions from the administration cadre without an exam, while only 25 per cent come from other cadres.