Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov due today

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov is arriving in Bangladesh this afternoon for less than 24 hours from Jakarta, the capital of Indonesia.

He will sit in a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen at a hotel in the evening today, Thursday.

Lavrov will also make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence, Ganabhaban, on 8 September before leaving for Delhi to attend the G-20 summit in the afternoon that day.

Diplomatic sources in Dhaka and Moscow on Wednesday said the visit is very significant as this is the first trip to Bangladesh by any foreign minister of Russia. Alongside bilateral relations, the context of Russia-Ukraine war and political cooperation between the two sides ahead of the upcoming parliament election in Bangladesh will prominently come up for discussion.