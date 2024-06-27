Administrators placed in charge of Benazir's 8 flats and over 25 acres of land

The court has appointed administrators to take charge of the eight flats as well as 25 acres and 27 kathas of land registered in the names of former inspector general of police Benazir Ahmed, his wife and daughters.

Dhaka metropolitan court's senior special judge Mohammad As-Shams Jaglul Hossain issued this order yesterday, Wednesday, following an appeal in this regard. Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC)'s public prosecutor (PP) Mahmud Hossain Jahangir confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.

Earlier, on 12 June, the court had ordered these eight flats as well as the 25 acres and 27 katha of land in the name of Benazir Ahmed, his wife and children, to be seized. These flats are located in Badda and Adabor in Dhaka, Narayanganj, Bandarban and Uttara.