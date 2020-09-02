400,000 migrant workers impoverished, more set to return

Around 400,000 Bangladeshi migrant workers have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the different government agencies.

The families of these jobless migrants are now at stake.

In the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak, around 200,000 migrant workers came home on leave, but they could not return to their workplaces.

Despite completing all procedures, around 100,000 new workers could not go to their destination countries. Besides, around 100,000 more migrants returned home between April and August.

On average 2,000 migrant workers have been returning home everyday.

According to the Expatriates’ Welfare Desk at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, as many as 95,062 migrants returned home between 1 April and 30 August. Most of them returned from the Middle Eastern countries.

Sources said the number of returnees is increasing day by day. They have no jobs and no support from the government. Many of them are surviving on loan.