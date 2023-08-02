32 students arrested from Tanguar haor granted bail

The court has granted the bail of 32 of 34 students, including 24 Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students, who were arrested from Tanguar haor in Sunamganj.

Sumanganj’s judicial magistrate Mohammad Farhan Sadiq granted the bail plea on Wednesday morning.

Sunamganj District Lawyer’s Association president Md Taibur Rahman confirmed their bail to Prothom Alo. The remaining two have been sent to the juvenile court as they are minors.

Speaking to Prothom Alo at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, lawyer Taibur Rahman said the hearing on the bail of these two students is yet to start.