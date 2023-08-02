32 students arrested from Tanguar haor granted bail

The court has granted the bail of 32 of 34 students, including 24 Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) students, who were arrested from Tanguar haor in Sunamganj.
Sumanganj’s judicial magistrate Mohammad Farhan Sadiq granted the bail plea on Wednesday morning.
Sunamganj District Lawyer’s Association president Md Taibur Rahman confirmed their bail to Prothom Alo. The remaining two have been sent to the juvenile court as they are minors.
Speaking to Prothom Alo at 1:45 pm on Wednesday, lawyer Taibur Rahman said the hearing on the bail of these two students is yet to start.
The 24 BUET who have been granted bail are – Afif Anwar, Bakhtiar Nafis, Md Shaikh Sadique, Ismail Ibne Azad, Sabbir Ahmmed, Tazimur Rafi, Md Saad Adnan, Md Shameem Al Razi, Md Abdullah Al Mukit, Md Zayeem Sarker, Haichham Bin Mahbub, Mahmudur Hasan, Khalid Ammar, Md Fahadul Islam, Tanvir Arafat, ATM Abrar Muhtadi, Md Faisal Habib, Anwarul Siddique, Ali Ammar Mouyaz, Md Rashed Raihan, Sakib Shahriar, Fayez Us Soyaib, Abdur Rafi and Main Uddin. The remaining of the students are – Abdul Bari, Md Baki Billah, Mahadi Hasan, TM Tanvir Hossain, Ashraf Ali, Md Mahmud Hasan, Md Ehsanul Haque and Md Abdullah Mia.
Earlier, police arrested 34 students of different educational institutions of Dhaka, including 24 of BUET, from a travelling boat on charges of “secret conspiracy against the government and apprehension of violation of public safety” on Sunday afternoon.
Later, police filed a case against them under the Anti-terrorism Act with the Tahirpur police station as plaintiff on Monday. The students were shown arrested in this case and were produced before the court on Monday afternoon. The court ordered to send 32 of the students to jail and the remaining two to the Children Development Centre. The police have claimed that all the arrestees are leaders and activists of Islami Chhatrashibir.
The police said among the arrestees, 24 are current BUET students -- six first-year students, six second-year students, five third-year students, five fourth-year students, and two postgraduate students. The remaining 10 include seven recent alumni of BUET, two SSC-level students, and a worker of a BUET student's residence.