Trials must be a “thirst for justice not a thirst for blood”: Cadman

Cadman is known in Bangladesh for his strong criticism of the previous trials held at Bangladesh’s ICT from 2011 when he was part of the defence team that represented the leaders of the Jamaat-e-Islami who were prosecuted and convicted for international crimes committed during the country’s 1971 independence war. A number of the men were subsequently executed. In August 2011, soon after the trials started, the Awami League government prevented Cadman from entering the country.

Whilst talking to Prothom Alo, Cadman emphasised the importance of learning from the mistakes of the past.

“The trials now must be everything that the previous trials were not,” he said. “The defendants must be given all the fair trial guarantees of which the previous defendants were deprived. It must be a thirst for justice not a thirst for blood.”

He pointed out that whilst, “It is much harder, takes much more time, and can be more costly to do it properly and without political interference, but that is the only way to do it. These trials will be placed under significant scrutiny and that must be recognised.”