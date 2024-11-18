Stakes high as government ponders ICT amendments

Mobile phones were not around when the 1971 killings took place – and, with very few relevant eye-witness written accounts available, the prosecutors had to primarily rely on peoples’ decades old memories of events. This almost certainly resulted in the prosecution having to make up some of the evidence against the accused, and the Tribunal giving undue significance on the evidence it had. Whilst serious crimes were undoubtedly committed during the 1971 war, and the role of the Jamaat-e-Islami in support of the Pakistani military was well known, the lack of available credible evidence concerning events 40 years earlier, meant that it was never going to be straightforward to prove “beyond a reasonable doubt’ that individuals had committed crimes. It was, arguably because of this very reason, that the Tribunal along with the then government, had to significantly manipulate the process to get the convictions they wanted.

The situation now could not be more different in terms of the available evidence of the killings that that will be at the heart of the new trials. Apart from the fact that so many people continue to have very vivid memories of people being gunned down in front of their eyes by law enforcement authorities, many of the hundreds of the killings were filmed on mobile phones. Whilst much still depends on how well the authorities collect the evidence, significant verifiable evidence of the actual killings – and often of the people doing the actual shooting –will be available.

However, although one should not minimise the significance of this advantage, it is the offence of Crimes against Humanity that police chiefs and Awami League leaders will be prosecuted for – and this is far from being a straightforward crime to prove with several different technical elements. In particular, the prosecution will have to show evidence of a linkage, through a chain of command, between the accused person and killings and also show that the killings were part of a “widespread or systematic attack directed against” a civilian population which is itself “in furtherance of a State or organizational policy” and which the accused knew about.

Obtaining credible evidence of a number of these elements in particular ofthe “linkage” and of the “state or organizational policy” will not be easy. It is not improbable that senior law enforcement authorities have destroyed a lot of written evidence and so the prosecution is likely to require some medium or high-level insiders to turn against their former political and law enforcement leaders and provide evidence on behalf of the prosecution. This will require a lot of deft negotiation.

The concern is that - because of the difficulty in proving this part of the case against the accused and in light of the surrounding heightened political environment which demands convictions - incentives similar to the ones that resulted in the previous ICT trials being so unfair could again play their role. If they do so, the credibility of the whole process will come tumbling down.