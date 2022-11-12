Prothom Alo will always continue independent journalism: Simeen Rahman

From Bangladesh’s top newspaper, Prothom Alo has now become the world’s topmost Bangla media platform.

Prothom Alo is celebrating its 24th founding anniversary with the slogan- ‘Prothom Alo 24 in truth and news'.

Next year the daily will complete a quarter of a century. And in 2098, Prothom Alo will reach the centenary. A newer generation will witness that milestone then.

Such optimism was expressed by Simeen Rahman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Prothom Alo’s publishing company Mediastar Limited and Transcom Group.