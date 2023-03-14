Bangladesh

Morning news highlights

Prothom Alo English Desk
Dear readers, good morning. We are bringing to you some of the top reports we covered last night and in the morning so that you do not miss anything important:

1

Buildings collapse, tilt; yet RAJUK sits idle

There were at least 14 incidents of building collapse and tilting in the last 12 years. As many as 40 people were killed and more than hundred were injured in these incidents. In most of these cases, it was learnt later that the building did not have permission or the building was constructed without following the codes of construction.

2

Is this the end for Mahmudullah…

Two players from the ODI series against England got dropped. One was left-arm spinner Taijul Islam and the other was former Bangladesh captain Mahmudulllah.

3

45th BCS: PSC mulls to hold preliminary test in May

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC) has been planning to organise the preliminary exam of the 45th Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) in May.

The specific date will be published once the question papers are printed, said several officials of the PSC to Prothom Alo.

4

Do not harass patients with unnecessary tests, President Hamid asks physicians

President M Abdul Hamid on Monday asked physicians not to harass patients with unnecessary huge amount of tests as he addressed the 4th convocation of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) in the capital city.

5

Will never bow down to foreign pressure, says PM Hasina regarding 12th JS polls

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said she will never bow down to any foreign pressure as the people are her strength, reiterating to hold the next general election in a free and fair manner.

