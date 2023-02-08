Morning news highlights

Turkey-Syria quake toll tops 7,800 as rescuers battle cold
Rescuers in Turkey and Syria battled bitter cold Tuesday in a race against time to find survivors under buildings flattened by an earthquake that killed more than 7,800 people.
PM Hasina given responsibility to pick AL candidate for presidential polls
Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina would nominate the party candidate for the presidential election.
RAB detains ‘five militants’ after gunfight in Bandarban
Members of Rapid Action Battalion on Tuesday detained five suspected militants after a brief gunfight at Thanchi upazila of Bandarban district.
Money laundering and corruption: How the prevailing crisis can be overcome
Quoting the government's Criminal Investigation Department (CID), on 19 September 2022 the media reported that Tk 750 billion (Tk 75,000 crore) was siphoned out of the country on average every year by means of 'hundi' alone.
3rd terminal of Dhaka airport to open in Oct: Mahbub Ali
Once the ILS is updated, the limitations of flight operations due to thick fog in winter will be removed, said the state minister.