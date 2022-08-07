China grateful to Bangladesh for supporting ‘One China’ policy

He also informed the media that the meeting between the foreign ministers continued for an hour. Later, they signed four instruments and MoUs. Those are – handing over certificate of 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur, renewal of five-year MoU on assistance in disaster management, renewal of MoU on cultural cooperation for 2022-2027, MoU on Marine Science between Dhaka University and China’s First Institute of Oceanography.

Wang Yi arrived in Bangladesh on two-day state visit on Saturday afternoon. On the second day of the visit on Sunday morning, foreign ministers of both the countries led respective delegations at a breakfast meeting at a city hotel. Later, he went to Gonobhaban to pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Wang Yi will leave Dhaka after the courtesy call on.

Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs said China seeks collaboration in building a common future for all the countries of the world. They sought Bangladesh by them in this initiative. The China foreign minister also mentioned that there are some countries that either misunderstand China or make mistake in explaining China’s intention. We talked about that, Shahriar added.