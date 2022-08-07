China grateful to Bangladesh for supporting ‘One China’ policy

He also informed the media that the meeting between the foreign ministers continued for an hour. Later, they signed four instruments and MoUs. Those are – handing over certificate of 8th Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge in Pirojpur, renewal of five-year MoU on assistance in disaster management, renewal of MoU on cultural cooperation for 2022-2027, MoU on Marine Science between Dhaka University and China’s First Institute of Oceanography.
Wang Yi arrived in Bangladesh on two-day state visit on Saturday afternoon. On the second day of the visit on Sunday morning, foreign ministers of both the countries led respective delegations at a breakfast meeting at a city hotel. Later, he went to Gonobhaban to pay a courtesy call on prime minister Sheikh Hasina. Wang Yi will leave Dhaka after the courtesy call on.
Bangladesh’s state minister for foreign affairs said China seeks collaboration in building a common future for all the countries of the world. They sought Bangladesh by them in this initiative. The China foreign minister also mentioned that there are some countries that either misunderstand China or make mistake in explaining China’s intention. We talked about that, Shahriar added.
Wang Yi has been visiting Bangladesh at a time when tension is prevailing between China and the US over Taiwan issue. Chinese president Xi Jinping recently announced about forums like Global Security Initiative (GSI) and Global Development Initiative (GDI). China seeks Bangladesh by them in such initiatives.
In response to whether any discussion was held on those issues, Shahriar Alam said, “This was a closed door meeting. As per the procedure it is their consideration of how much of what they said could be made public. Of course there was a detailed discussion on these issues (Taiwan, GDI and GSI). They raised the issues. But this was not a matter of discussion. We have many other things to prioritise. But they have explained their position. He thanked us as we reiterated our position on ‘One China’ policy.”
Pressed on, the state minister for foreign affairs further said, “We know they put emphasis on abiding by international rules over Taiwan issue. They have explained their position to us.”
* More to follow …