Probe body finds evidence of hall provost, house tutor's negligence

The three-member inquiry committee has found evidence of negligence of duties by several officials of Deshratna Sheikh Hasina dormitory of Islamic University in Kushtia in connection with the torture of Fulpori Khatun, a first-year student at the university.

The officials are the hall’s provost, house tutor, assistant registrar and several other officials, said a report of the committee produced before the High Court bench of Justice JBM Hasan and Justice Razik-Al Jalil on Tuesday.