Morning news highlights

Power export to Bangladesh: Adani proposes 60pc higher in coal price
Indian business conglomerate Adani Group has proposed a higher price for the coal imported for the power plant meant to produce electricity for Bangladesh...
Turkish leader admits 'shortcomings' as quake toll tops 15,000
Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday conceded "shortcomings" after criticism of his government's response to the massive earthquake
State mourning in Bangladesh Thursday over Turkey-Syria quake
Bangladesh will observe one-day state mourning over the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday
Argentina to open embassy in Bangladesh 27 February
Argentine foreign minister Santiago Cafiero told Bangladeshi ambassador to Brazil, Sadia Faizunnesa, that the country will reopen its embassy in Bangladesh on 27 February
LNG to be imported from spot market to meet summer demand, PM tells JS
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday told the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) that the process of importing LNG from spot market has already been started to meet the demand of gas for power generation