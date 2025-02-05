Hasina, 107 others face investigation over mass killing

Investigation is underway against the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina and 107 others on allegations of involvement in killings and crimes against humanities during the July-August mass uprising. All of them face arrest warrants issued by the Intentional Crimes Tribunal (ICT), but only 34 accused could be arrested so far.

To date, 16 lawsuits have been filed with the ICT against those 108 people but no probe report has yet been filed. These cases are now in pre-trial phases; trial proceedings will start once the ICT accepts the probe report.

The interim government restructured the ICT on 14 October 2024, about two and a half months after the mass uprising toppled the Bangladesh Awami League (AL) government on 5 August that year.

The ICT is trying crimes against humanity including enforced disappearances, killings and massacres that occurred during the mass uprising and the tenure of the Awami League governments in over 15 years although the tribunal was formed to try crimes against humanity committed during the 1971 Liberation War.