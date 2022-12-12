‘No foreigners to be allowed to interfere in elections’

The government is firmly pledge-bound to organise a free and fair election and it will not bow down to any external forces regarding the country’s democratic processes and elections. No internal conspiracies and foreigners will be allowed to interfere in the electoral process.

Law minister Anisul Huq, foreign minister AK Abdul Momen and state minister for foreign affairs Md. Shahriar Alam said these at a seminar organised by foreign ministry marking the International Human Rights Day, on Sunday.