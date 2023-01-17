If US sanctions on Bangladesh increase, India will play its role: MJ Akbar

Former Indian state minister for external affairs MJ Akbar said that there is no chance of a military coup in Bangladesh.

He said this during a discussion event over India-Bangladesh relations organised by civil society group ‘India Narrative’ in Kolkata on Monday evening.

Akbar said that if Bangladesh again goes under military dictatorship, the United Nations (UN) will impose various sanctions. Hence, there is no chance of Bangladesh again going under dictatorship, he opined.