Economy needs real solutions, not quick fixes

The economy is inarguably under stress. High inflation, low foreign exchange reserves, flagging remittance, dollar crisis, decreasing exports are just a few of the challenges faced by Bangladesh. The new government may put up a confident and courageous face, but they have more than a fair share of economic problems to contend with.

Panelists made these observations at the BIPSS Policy Circle discussion on 'Bangladesh: The Economy Under Stress' held today, Sunday, at a hotel in the capital city.

The expert panel comprising Fahmida Khatun, executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, and Parvez Karim Abbasi, assistant professor at the East West University's department of economics, spoke of various aspects of the economy, the challenges and possible ways ahead.

The discussion was moderated by Maj. Gen. ANM Muniruzzaman (retd), president of Bangladesh Institute of Peace and Security Studies (BIPSS).